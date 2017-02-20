Pendry San Diego Hotel Opens in Gaslamp

The upscale $120 million Pendry San Diego hotel has officially opened in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, after more than two years of construction at 550 J St. At a Feb. 9 opening ceremony attended by local civic and business leaders, developer Robert Green of Encinitas said the property's debut followed more than five years of planning, financing and design work. The location formerly housed a parking lot between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.