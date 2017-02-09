Otay Water District Plans to Pipe In ...

Otay Water District Plans to Pipe In Desal Water from Mexico

Even as California residents debate whether we are free from the drought, local water agencies are looking for ways to increase their water supply. The Otay Water District is working on a project that would involve desalinated water from a new plant being built in Rosarito, Mexico.

