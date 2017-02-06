Old Explosives Make Clairemont a Pote...

Old Explosives Make Clairemont a Potential Minefield

Old explosive charges are potentially scattered all over a San Diego neighborhood, according to letters the Department of Defense sent to residents in Clairemont. In the 1930s - 1940s, the military used Rosedale Field as a test bomb site, with spotting charges used to help pilots improve their accuracy.

