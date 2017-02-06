Old Explosives Make Clairemont a Potential Minefield
Old explosive charges are potentially scattered all over a San Diego neighborhood, according to letters the Department of Defense sent to residents in Clairemont. In the 1930s - 1940s, the military used Rosedale Field as a test bomb site, with spotting charges used to help pilots improve their accuracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Tony
|184
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Sun
|chrispopo
|55
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC