North County schools to be featured at San Diego science festival
Three North County schools, winners of the 2017 Bright Idea Society competition sponsored by ViaSat Inc., will have featured booths at the upcoming San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering. The festival begins with its largest event, EXPO Day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4 at Petco Park, and is free to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|11 hr
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|21 hr
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Tue
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC