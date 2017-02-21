Normal Heights foodie gang goes underground
I saw the attached graffiti near my workplace in Normal Heights. Are there hipster turf wars in San Diego? Is this the foodie gang's tag? If they have a beef with another clique, does it involve real beef? I guess it was only a matter of time before the past caught up to me.
