No. 24 Tritons Blank Cal State San Marcos 8-0 in CCAA Opener for Fifth Straight Win
Three Tritons combined on a seven-hit shutout for fifth straight win in California Collegiate Athletic Association opener for both San Diego rivals. Sophomore left-hander Preston Mott improved to 4-0 with six innings and lowered ERA to 0.38 on the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Thu
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Thu
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Feb 21
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC