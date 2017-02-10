New Zealand man accused of San Diego ...

New Zealand man accused of San Diego cellmate's death

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Thirty-year-old Lyle Woodward was behind bars in downtown San Diego for a little less than a month before he was strangled and killed. His Central Jail cellmate, Clinton Thinn, 29, pleaded not guilty last week to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the December slaying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) 14 hr lee520 17
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Activist 189
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Wed Anonymous 137
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Wed 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC