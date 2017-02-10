New Zealand man accused of San Diego cellmate's death
Thirty-year-old Lyle Woodward was behind bars in downtown San Diego for a little less than a month before he was strangled and killed. His Central Jail cellmate, Clinton Thinn, 29, pleaded not guilty last week to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the December slaying.
