New plan launched to make Pacific Beach safer and cleaner

On Friday, Pacific Beach business owners and local leaders kicked off an one-year program to beautify the area and make it safer and cleaner for residents and tourists. San Diego City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf was joined by business owners and law enforcement to launch the "PB Clean and Safe Program."

