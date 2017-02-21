New mental competency trial date set ...

New mental competency trial date set for man accused in San Diego homeless killings

20 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A mental competency trial has been rescheduled in the case of a man accused of attacking several homeless men in San Diego last year, three of whom were killed, and an elderly woman who was fatally beaten. The trial for Jon David Guerrero, 40, is now set for March 20, in San Diego Superior Court to determine whether he is capable of understanding the court proceedings and assisting in his own defense.

