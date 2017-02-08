New drone rules are on San Diego's radar

Regulations that would allow local agencies to enforce safe operations of drone aircraft in San Diego were given unanimous initial backing today by the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee. The proposed amendments to the municipal code would allow local police to enforce Federal Aviation Administration rules governing so-called "unmanned aerial vehicles."

