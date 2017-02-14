National Comedy Theatre presents 5,000th Show in San Diego

National Comedy Theatre , San Diego's professional Improv Comedy Theatre located in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego since 1999 announces its 5,000 show in San Diego! NCT has been an active part of the San Diego arts scene for over 18 years. NCT Artistic Director, Gary Kramer shared, "This has been an incredible ride and we are thankful to our patron family for being a part of it.

