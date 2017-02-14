National Comedy Theatre presents 5,000th Show in San Diego
National Comedy Theatre , San Diego's professional Improv Comedy Theatre located in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego since 1999 announces its 5,000 show in San Diego! NCT has been an active part of the San Diego arts scene for over 18 years. NCT Artistic Director, Gary Kramer shared, "This has been an incredible ride and we are thankful to our patron family for being a part of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Trucks
|136
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|17 hr
|Capone
|48
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC