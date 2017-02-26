Murders increase countywide, third ye...

Murders increase countywide, third year in a row

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Last year the city of San Diego recorded the lowest crime rate in 47 years in nearly every major crime category. Murders were the exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 11 hr Droz555 10
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
News Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway Feb 23 Why waste the Money 1
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Feb 23 Capone 50
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) Feb 23 Diego 14
WALLapalooza Feb 23 Wally Ballooo 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Diego County was issued at February 27 at 2:34AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC