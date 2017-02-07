Motorist rams into police car, escapes pursuit

An auto theft suspect who refused to yield for a traffic stop in the Mission Bay area Tuesday fled from officers through various coastal neighborhoods, ramming a patrol car before authorities called off the chase for safety reasons. The pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m., when an officer tried to pull over a stolen 2010 Honda Civic in the 3200 block of Mariner's Way in Mission Beach, according to San Diego police.

