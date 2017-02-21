Mother's heart-wrenching post about son's cancer battle goes viral

Last week, Texas mom Jessica Medinger shared a heartbreaking post about her 10-year-old son's fight against cancer for International Childhood Cancer Day, which was February 15. According to the Stinky Joe's #1 Pit Crew Facebook page, Drake Medinger was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia B-Cell in 2012. The page is dedicated to his "fight with childhood cancer" and includes information about Drake's ongoing battle with the disease as well as updates on his progress.

