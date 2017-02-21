Metro PCS Robberies: New information reveals how suspects were arrested
The two men accused in a string of Metro PCS robberies around San Diego answered to charges in federal court on Friday. Detectives had the suspects under surveillance at the time of the crime and arrested one of them, 30-year-old Justin Wayne Caldwell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Thu
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Feb 23
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Feb 21
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC