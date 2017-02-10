Masked gunmen hit Miramar, Grantville...

Masked gunmen hit Miramar, Grantville stores

Two masked men robbed convenience stores near Miramar and in Grantville at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Two shotgun-wielding robbers wearing black skull masks, black clothing and gloves demanded cash from an employee at the Shell gas station at the corner of Miramar and Kearny Mesa roads shortly before 2:30 a.m. They took cash and cigarettes, then fled northbound on Kearny Mesa Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

