MAP: Where Marijuana Operations Are Located in San Diego
The map above was created by NBC 7 Investigates to show where both licensed and unlicensed medical marijuana dispensaries are operating in San Diego County as of February 9, 2017. Areas in the cities of San Diego and La Mesa allowing medical marijuana operations are shaded on the map in zones colored "green."
