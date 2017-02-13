Map shows 12,094 potholes in San Diego and how long it took to fill them
The number of potholes reported around San Diego is up sharply over the past nine months, thanks in no small part to a wet winter that's dumped more than seven inches of rain in the area since December. San Diego officials received reports of 12,094 potholes between May 20, 2016 and Feb. 2, according to data provided by the city.
