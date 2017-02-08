Man who jumped on stage at Taylor Swift concert pleads guilty to assault
A man who jumped on stage at a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park and seriously injured a member of the singer's security team pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and violently resisting an officer in the performance of his duties. Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto said the defendant hopped a fence during Swift's concert on Aug. 29, 2015, but was told by the singer's personal security guard, David Durkin, that he couldn't be in that area.
