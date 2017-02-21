Man struck and killed along SR-52 in Tierrasanta
The fatal accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, about three miles east of Santo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man, who was next to an apparently disabled commercial truck on the shoulder of the roadway, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Thu
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Thu
|Wally Ballooo
|1
|Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
|Feb 21
|The Great White A...
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC