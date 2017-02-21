Man struck and killed along SR-52 in ...

Man struck and killed along SR-52 in Tierrasanta

21 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, about three miles east of Santo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man, who was next to an apparently disabled commercial truck on the shoulder of the roadway, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.

