Man Killed in 4-Story Fall at Rolando Apartments Identified
The apartment complex on 63rd Street in Rolando where a man fell four stories to his death on Feb. 4. Untyuan Smith, age 25, was a resident of San Diego, according to San Diego police . The SDPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case due to the suspicious nature of the man's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|53 min
|Tony
|184
|Gay teens (May '13)
|17 hr
|chrispopo
|55
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|619ride
|117
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC