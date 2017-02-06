Man Killed in 4-Story Fall at Rolando...

Man Killed in 4-Story Fall at Rolando Apartments Identified

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The apartment complex on 63rd Street in Rolando where a man fell four stories to his death on Feb. 4. Untyuan Smith, age 25, was a resident of San Diego, according to San Diego police . The SDPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case due to the suspicious nature of the man's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 53 min Tony 184
Gay teens (May '13) 17 hr chrispopo 55
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) Jan 31 619ride 117
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC