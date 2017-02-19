Man accused of threatening girlfriend arrested after SWAT standoff
The 25-year-old surrendered about 11:30 a.m. after SWAT officers tossed a flash bang, into the residence on Camino De La Plaza near Willow Road, police said. The incident began about 4:10 a.m. when someone called 911 and said a man had threatened his girlfriend with a gun, San Diego police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|LouisaLouise
|139
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC