Man accused of groping girls sought in Mira Mesa
A composite sketch was released Wednesday of a man suspected of groping girls in the Mira Mesa neighborhood over the past five months. Investigators believed the man carried out attacks in the 9000 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, the 9200 block of Hillery Drive and at the Mesa Village apartment complex on Caminito Baywood "on several occasions'' between Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|5 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|5 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|619ride
|117
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC