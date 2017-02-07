Lyceum Theatres Unveils Renovated Lobby, Food Stands
A $3.9 million renovation project to a downtown San Diego theatre has been completed including an upgraded lobby, concession stands and restrooms. Lyceum Theatres home of the San Diego Repertory Theatres, located at 79 Horton Plaza under Westfield Horton Plaza mall held an open house Tuesday evening to unveil renovations to its public spaces.
