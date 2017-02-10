Local marijuana producers in limbo as...

Local marijuana producers in limbo as San Diego weighs legalization

San Diego has never legalized commercial cultivation of marijuana, manufacturing of marijuana byproducts or the testing of either, but 27 businesses engaged in such activities are operating in the city. There is significant debate about whether this was an unintended consequence of the city's zoning laws, a quiet city effort to allow a supply chain for 15 dispensaries the city has approved, or a calculated move by politicians to allow cultivation and manufacturing without officially legalizing them.

