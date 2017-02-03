Local Kids Attend Football Camp on Super Bowl Sunday
On Super Bowl Sunday they swerved, ran, threw and caught not the Patriots and Falcons local kids from areas like City Heights, North Park, Skyline and Lincoln Park who were training for the Guy Jackson Football Camp. "This is a way to keep them in shape, and to build up their agility and to make sure they don't forget what the football game is all about, build some extra skills," Debra Portee, board member and fitness instructor for the Guy Jackson Football Camp, says.
