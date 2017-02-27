Little hero meets the big hero who saved his life
A San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher and an 11-year-old boy were given the 911 Medal of Honor on Monday night. As Caiden listened back to the 911 call he made on Jan. 13, he remembered vividly how calm the dispatcher kept him during an oven fire in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|45 min
|Kelly
|204
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|55 min
|hbcman45
|19
|BBW Night Club in San Diego---Club Catalina (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|wyshala
|9
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|Pedro
|40
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|californiaboy
|11
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Feb 23
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC