Lips club owner posts video after beating in North Park

Lips club owner posts video after beating in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 SAN DIEGO The co-owner of Lips Drag Queen Showplace Restaurant and Bar on Monday said he was beaten up because is gay. In an emotional Facebook video post, Zschiesche said he blames Trump and all those who supported him.

