Linguistic Laughs, American Chinese Comedy Unites in San Diego
Jesse Appell, a Beijing-based comedian and founder of the U.S.-China Comedy Center, will make a presentation on what makes the Chinese laugh. This is a unique comedy show because Appell is one of very few American comedians, who speak Mandarin, performing regularly in China.
