Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a University City-area Jewish community center Monday amid a rash of similar crimes across the country. Authorities were alerted to the threat against Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center about 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.
