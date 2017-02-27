Larry Himmel Foundation donates to bird sanctuary
Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday. Thanks to generous donors, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation was able to hand the sanctuary a check for $5,000 - a gift that Larry's son Miles said would have made him proud.
