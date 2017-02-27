"Koi Krazy" The 30th Annual Koi Show Returns to San Diego
The 30th Annual Koi Show is March 4th and 5th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more on why this show and these fish are unique, NBC 7's Todd Strain visited with some self-proclaimed "Koi Krazy" members of the Koi Club of San Diego.
