It's Over! UC San Diego Snaps 49-Match MPSF Losing Streak With Four-Set Triumph at USC
The University of California San Diego men's volleyball team dropped the first set but rallied to defeat USC, 3-1, in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match Saturday night at Galen Center. Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-23.
