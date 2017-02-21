Indiana Cat Cafe looks to offer furry...

Indiana Cat Cafe looks to offer furry friends, fancy feasts

Read more: Daily Herald

Cats and coffee - a marriage made in heaven, at least that's the hope for two friends and business partners bringing a Cat Cafe to the area this summer. River Kitty Cat Cafe will be opening in Downtown Evansville in a few months but Annette Gries and Nancy Drake, who are opening the business, are looking for the community's support in this upcoming venture in the way of a Kickstarter campaign.

