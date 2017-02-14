In what kind of condition are San Diego's dams?
A comprehensive condition assessment of nine dams owned by the city of San Diego has been underway for the past year, according to the Public Utilities Department said. Asked about the condition of San Diego dams after Sunday's mass evacuation in Oroville in Northern California, department officials told City News Service that they hired independent experts in dam design, construction and safety to perform detailed inspections of the dams in February of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Trucks
|136
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Capone
|48
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC