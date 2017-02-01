In state criminal court cases, immigration status often isn't a factor
A courtroom scene in the trial of two defendants linked to a drug trafficking crew called "Los Palillos" that operated in San Diego. Several defendants, some U.S. citizens and Mexican citizens, faced murder and kidnapping charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Thu
|Robert
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC