In search of the real fish taco
Baja Fish Tacos: These fast and fresh SoCal classics are served with a crisp cabbage-cilantro slaw and an an addictive chipotle tartar sauce. Get t From this perspective, there is little question that people have been eating fish tacos in the coastal areas of Mexico for an awfully long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|137
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Wed
|25or6to4
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Capone
|48
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC