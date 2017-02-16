How San Diego supported Day Without I...

How San Diego supported Day Without Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Flash Flood Watch issued February 16 at 2:13PM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Surf Warning issued February 16 at 1:06PM PST expiring February 19 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 9:03AM PST expiring February 18 at 2:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Wind Watch issued February 16 at 3:12AM PST expiring February 18 at 7:00AM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego SAN DIEGO - Though small and calm when compared with other large U.S. cities, San Diego showed its support for immigrants Thursday by participating in a Day Without Immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Wed 25or6to4 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Feb 11 Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
Report people voting illegally Feb 11 America First 1
Adulterers on our tax dollars Feb 10 Username 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Feb 10 Earl 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC