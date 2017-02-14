Homeless man wins harassment settlement from San Diego police
Zack Smith, a homeless man who is living in Pacific Beach, has filed a claim against the city of San Diego alleging harassment. Zack Smith, a homeless man who is living in Pacific Beach, settled his harassment claim against San Diego for $15,000.
