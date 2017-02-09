Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to visit San Ysidro Friday
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, center, talks with White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, right, and senior adviser Stephen Miller before a meeting with President Donald Trump on Jan. 31, 2017. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, center, talks with White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, right, and senior adviser Stephen Miller before a meeting with President Donald Trump on Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|23 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Phart Four
|41
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Illegal Alien Roaches
|Feb 7
|Trump
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC