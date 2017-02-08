High Lead Levels Found in Water at 2 ...

High Lead Levels Found in Water at 2 San Ysidro Schools

Tests revealed high levels of lead, copper and bacteria in the water supply at two San Ysidro elementary schools including La Mirada and Smythe, confirmed the San Ysidro School District. On Jan. 23, the school district received the results of water samples that showed slightly elevated levels of lead at eight fountains at La Mirada Elementary school, as well as bacteria at two sinks and a fountain, according to school officials.

