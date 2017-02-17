Heavy rain, gusty winds descend on In...

Heavy rain, gusty winds descend on Inland Empire

The heavy, wind-driven storm that flooded roads, prompted the cancellation of airline flights and knocked over trees in the Inland Empire was expected to almost exhaust itself by early Saturday reducing the danger for commuters and residents. Still, the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch for the region that was set to expire at 4 p.m. Saturday.

