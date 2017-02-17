Heavy rain, gusty winds descend on Inland Empire
The heavy, wind-driven storm that flooded roads, prompted the cancellation of airline flights and knocked over trees in the Inland Empire was expected to almost exhaust itself by early Saturday reducing the danger for commuters and residents. Still, the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch for the region that was set to expire at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Hmmm
|190
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|lee520
|17
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC