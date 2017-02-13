Grading San Diego County on Infrastructure
Tuesday, the County of San Diego is putting an item before its board which would seek an additional $30 million annually to maintain roads. Additionally, on Monday, California Gov. Jerry Brown called for more infrastructure analysis and more funding for infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Mikey
|50
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Sat
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Adulterers on our tax dollars
|Feb 10
|Username
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC