Girl found after wandering away from ...

Girl found after wandering away from La Mesa daycare

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A mother picked up her daughter from the police station Monday after the toddler wandered away from a daycare in La Mesa early in the morning. La Mesa Police said the little girl - about three years old - was found walking on the streets after someone noticed the girl and called police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 5 hr Mikey 50
F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L... Sat Wabash Tsunami 1
Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo... Feb 11 America First 1
Report people voting illegally Feb 11 America First 1
Adulterers on our tax dollars Feb 10 Username 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Feb 10 Earl 2
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Feb 10 Earl 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC