French Artist Gives $2.2M Local Vets

A 77-year-old famous French artist named Jean-Pierre Rousseau is donating more than 100 paintings to benefit our local military at the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. The $2.2 million collection includes pieces by the former painter for Princess Grace of Monaco as well as other celebrities.

