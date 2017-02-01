French Artist Gives $2.2M Local Vets
A 77-year-old famous French artist named Jean-Pierre Rousseau is donating more than 100 paintings to benefit our local military at the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. The $2.2 million collection includes pieces by the former painter for Princess Grace of Monaco as well as other celebrities.
