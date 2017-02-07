Fourth Metro PCS Armed Robbery Report...

Fourth Metro PCS Armed Robbery Reported in Clairemont

10 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Two men, wanted in connection to three separate Metro PCS armed robberies across San Diego, were suspected of another robbery Tuesday in Clairemont, the San Diego Police Department reported. The robbery was reported at 12:28 p.m. on the 5400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805.

