FORE!tuitous: Foothills golf course gains instructor who was first...
Kathy Gildersleeve-Jensen recently signed a long-term contract with Las Barrancas Golf Course to be the PGA director of instruction. She was the first woman and the first pro from the Pacific Northwest to receive the Professional Golf Association's 2014 Teacher of the Year award since its inception in 1986.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Droz555
|10
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Cisco Kid
|35
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|Feb 23
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|Capone
|50
|Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09)
|Feb 23
|Diego
|14
|WALLapalooza
|Feb 23
|Wally Ballooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC