Feds: Postal Annex owner packaged, shipped drugs for Mexican trafficker

The owner of two San Diego County Postal Annex businesses is accused of partnering with a Mexican drug trafficking organization to package and ship addictive prescription drugs to customers across the country, according to charges filed in San Diego federal court. Since his March 2016 arrest, Lakhwinder "Victor" Singh has fought the charges against him, while his former employee, Alejandro Nava, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

