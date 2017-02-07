Father saves son, kills intruder in Lemon Grove

A shooting during a break-in at a home in Lemon Grove early Tuesday left one suspect dead, the homeowner's adult son wounded and a second suspect sought by authorities. Two armed intruders broke into the home on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street for unknown reasons and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner, Francisco Suarez Sr., and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr., shortly before 2 a.m. A scuffle ensued in which the homeowner's son and one of the suspects were shot, sheriff's Lt.

