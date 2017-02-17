Emergency shelters open as strong storm approaches
Many homeless people in downtown San Diego find shelter in unsecured tents of under tarps. Emergency shelter beds will be opened during this weekend's storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Hmmm
|190
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|lee520
|17
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC